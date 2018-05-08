Sport England

Liverpool's Gomez out of Champions League final & World CupFootball
Wood quits IPL early to focus on England
England's Mark Wood leaves the Indian Premier League early to put his "name in the hat for Test match selection".
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Man City
|36
|30
|4
|2
|102
|26
|76
|94
|2
|Man Utd
|36
|24
|5
|7
|67
|28
|39
|77
|3
|Liverpool
|37
|20
|12
|5
|80
|38
|42
|72
|4
|Tottenham
|36
|21
|8
|7
|68
|32
|36
|71
|5
|Chelsea
|36
|21
|6
|9
|61
|34
|27
|69
|6
|Arsenal
|36
|18
|6
|12
|72
|48
|24
|60
|7
|Burnley
|37
|14
|12
|11
|35
|37
|-2
|54
|8
|Everton
|37
|13
|10
|14
|43
|55
|-12
|49
|9
|Leicester
|36
|11
|11
|14
|49
|54
|-5
|44
|10
|Newcastle
|36
|11
|8
|17
|36
|46
|-10
|41
|11
|Crystal Palace
|37
|10
|11
|16
|43
|55
|-12
|41
|12
|Bournemouth
|37
|10
|11
|16
|43
|60
|-17
|41
|13
|Watford
|37
|11
|8
|18
|44
|63
|-19
|41
|14
|Brighton
|36
|9
|13
|14
|33
|47
|-14
|40
|15
|West Ham
|36
|9
|11
|16
|45
|67
|-22
|38
|16
|Huddersfield
|36
|9
|9
|18
|27
|56
|-29
|36
|17
|Southampton
|36
|6
|15
|15
|36
|55
|-19
|33
|18
|Swansea
|36
|8
|9
|19
|27
|53
|-26
|33
|19
|West Brom
|37
|6
|13
|18
|31
|54
|-23
|31
|20
|Stoke
|37
|6
|12
|19
|33
|67
|-34
|30
Rochdale hero Joe Thompson - a two-time cancer survivor - on scoring the goal that saved his side from League One relegation.
Listen to live commentary from the Premier League, FA Cup and National League
Listen to live commentary from the Premiership, Championship, European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup
Listen to live commentary from Super League, the Championship and Challenge Cup
Listen to live commentary from the County Championship, T20 Blast and One-Day Cup
Are England's players in form? Are they even playing? And who on the county circuit is pushing to feature in the first Test of the summer?
Leicester miss out on the Premiership play-offs for the first time in 14 years - is it a blip or more worrying than that?
Legendary football commentator John Motson is to be celebrated with a special night of BBC programming on 19 May.
Singer Olly Murs has got used to going up the charts - now the club he plays for and co-owns is going up the football pyramid.
The latest from trainee reporters working alongside BBC radio and online teams across the UK and Northern Ireland.
