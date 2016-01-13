National anthem: England should drop God Save the Queen - MP

Could the England national teams be given a new national anthem?

Are you looking forward to watching Wayne Rooney, Joe Hart and Raheem Sterling sing God Save the Queen at this summer's European Championship?

Does it make you swell with pride before a big football match? Or should England change their national anthem?

A Labour MP thinks there should be an English-only anthem and raised the subject in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

Olympian Roger Black says God Save the Queen is one of the best anthems in the world.

However, the former world 400m champion thinks athletes from Scotland and Wales show more passion when singing their respective anthems, Flower of Scotland and Land of my Fathers.

Speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain, Black said: "It has to stir passion. It has to make you well up with pride."

England cricket captain Alastair Cook was asked about the issue by Test Match Special's Jonathan Agnew, but he pointed out his team play under the banner of the England and Wales Cricket Board.

New England head coach Eddie Jones - an Australian - was also asked his opinion at a news conference to announce his first squad and replied: "I've been learning the words, so I hope they don't change it!"

England's 2003 Rugby World Cup winner Lewis Moody revealed he has found himself humming Scotland's anthem at their games.

He told BBC Radio 5 live: "If it was a national anthem that got me going then I probably wasn't right as a player or mentally ready for the game itself.

"It doesn't really matter what song it is, it's about the passion with which you sing it and the passion with which you go out and play for your country."

England hockey player James Tindall offered his perspective on Twitter

Wednesday's motion has been put forward by Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins, who says the anthem should "celebrate England rather than Britain".

"I have nothing against God Save the Queen but that is the national anthem of the United Kingdom," said Perkins.

"England is a component part of the UK but it competes as a country in its own right."

Alternative anthems include Jerusalem, which is used for England's cricket and Commonwealth Games teams, Land of Hope and Glory and There'll Always Be An England.

Asked for his personal choice, Perkins said he would opt for Jerusalem because it would "move" anyone who sang it more than God Save The Queen does.

What do you think? Recap Wednesday's the Sportsday debate here.