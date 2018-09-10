England v Switzerland: 25 seconds in black and white for Kick It Out anniversary

Marcus Rashford (right) was England's goalscorer in the 2-1 defeat by Spain at Wembley on Saturday

Part of England's friendly fixture against Switzerland on Tuesday will be broadcast in black and white to honour Kick It Out's 25th anniversary.

The picture will switch from colour to black and white for 25 seconds as the teams enter the pitch at Leicester City's King Power Stadium.

The FA said the idea is to underline the "importance of diversity".

Kick It Out chair Lord Herman Ouseley said he hoped it will be a "powerful reminder of how far football has come".

England players will show their support by warming up in Kick it Out-branded T-shirts and will enter the pitch alongside eight mascots nominated by the organisation.

Paul Elliott, the FA's Inclusion Advisory Board chairman, said: "Kick It Out have been a catalyst for the change in English football both on and off the pitch and we're delighted to celebrate their inspirational work in promoting football for all.

"Hopefully the footage will encourage the millions of viewers at home to spend at least 25 seconds thinking about the importance of diversity in this beautiful game of ours."

Tickets remain on sale for the fixture, which is to be broadcast on Sky Sports.