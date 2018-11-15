Italy Under-21s 1-2 England U21s: Visitors stretch unbeaten run to 21

Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke scored both goals from inside the box

England Under-21s took their unbeaten run to 21 matches with a 2-1 victory over Italy Under-21s in Ferrara.

Dominic Solanke, who was fortunate not to be sent off, twice scored from close range - either side of Moise Kean's header for the hosts.

England made a slow start, with Italy creating two clear chances before the visitors' Jake Clarke-Salter limped off injured within the first three minutes.

Aidy Boothroyd's men return to action against Denmark on Tuesday (17:00 GMT).

With the home side having started the better, Solanke's eighth-minute opener came against the run of play.

The Liverpool striker met Ryan Sessegnon's cross with timing and precision to place the ball past a helpless Emil Audero.

Both sides had chances as the game ebbed and flowed, and Solanke was lucky to escape with just a yellow card after a late challenge on substitute Arturo Calabresi.

Italy were level two minutes before the break as Kean cancelled out Solanke's opener with a powerful header from Vittorio Parigini's cross.

England responded after the interval, with Demarai Gray a threat, and Solanke scored the winner with a smart side-foot finish from inside the six-yard box.

The hosts had chances to level but could not find a way past Dean Henderson, who saved brilliantly from Patrick Cutrone.