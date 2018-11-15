Match ends, Italy U21 1, England U21 2.
Italy Under-21s 1-2 England U21s: Visitors stretch unbeaten run to 21
England Under-21s took their unbeaten run to 21 matches with a 2-1 victory over Italy Under-21s in Ferrara.
Dominic Solanke, who was fortunate not to be sent off, twice scored from close range - either side of Moise Kean's header for the hosts.
England made a slow start, with Italy creating two clear chances before the visitors' Jake Clarke-Salter limped off injured within the first three minutes.
Aidy Boothroyd's men return to action against Denmark on Tuesday (17:00 GMT).
With the home side having started the better, Solanke's eighth-minute opener came against the run of play.
The Liverpool striker met Ryan Sessegnon's cross with timing and precision to place the ball past a helpless Emil Audero.
Both sides had chances as the game ebbed and flowed, and Solanke was lucky to escape with just a yellow card after a late challenge on substitute Arturo Calabresi.
Italy were level two minutes before the break as Kean cancelled out Solanke's opener with a powerful header from Vittorio Parigini's cross.
England responded after the interval, with Demarai Gray a threat, and Solanke scored the winner with a smart side-foot finish from inside the six-yard box.
The hosts had chances to level but could not find a way past Dean Henderson, who saved brilliantly from Patrick Cutrone.
Line-ups
Italy U21
- 1Audero
- 15AdjapongSubstituted forCalabresiat 21'minutes
- 19Romagna
- 6BastoniSubstituted forValzaniaat 64'minutes
- 3Pezzella
- 8CastrovilliSubstituted forBonifaziat 63'minutes
- 10MandragoraSubstituted forVerdeat 90+1'minutes
- 24ZanioloSubstituted forPessinaat 81'minutes
- 11PariginiSubstituted forLa Guminaat 64'minutes
- 9Cutrone
- 20KeanSubstituted forOrsoliniat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Calabria
- 4Valzania
- 7Verde
- 12Plizzari
- 13Mancini
- 14Depaoli
- 16Orsolini
- 17Bonifazi
- 18Vido
- 21Locatelli
- 22Scuffet
- 23Murgia
- 25Pessina
- 26Calabresi
- 27La Gumina
England U21
- 1Henderson
- 2Walker-Peters
- 6Tomori
- 5Clarke-SalterSubstituted forKellyat 4'minutes
- 3Dasilva
- 8DaviesBooked at 38minsSubstituted forDowellat 69'minutes
- 4L Cook
- 10Foden
- 7GraySubstituted forNelsonat 63'minutes
- 9SolankeBooked at 22minsSubstituted forCalvert-Lewinat 63'minutes
- 11R SessegnonSubstituted forAbrahamat 69'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 13Gunn
- 16Kelly
- 17Dowell
- 19Calvert-Lewin
- 20Nelson
- 22Woodman
- 23Abraham
- Referee:
- Vitaly Romanov
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away6
- Corners
- Home9
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Italy U21 1, England U21 2.
Corner, Italy U21. Conceded by Lloyd Kelly.
Attempt missed. Daniele Verde (Italy U21) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Antonino La Gumina.
Attempt saved. Daniele Verde (Italy U21) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Tammy Abraham (England U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Tammy Abraham (England U21).
Daniele Verde (Italy U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Italy U21. Daniele Verde replaces Rolando Mandragora.
Phil Foden (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rolando Mandragora (Italy U21).
Foul by Tammy Abraham (England U21).
Arturo Calabresi (Italy U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dominic Calvert-Lewin (England U21).
Arturo Calabresi (Italy U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Patrick Cutrone (Italy U21) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Riccardo Orsolini.
Attempt missed. Riccardo Orsolini (Italy U21) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luca Valzania.
Attempt blocked. Lewis Cook (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Phil Foden.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Filippo Romagna.
Attempt blocked. Tammy Abraham (England U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jay Dasilva.
Foul by Kieran Dowell (England U21).
Rolando Mandragora (Italy U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Reiss Nelson (England U21).
Riccardo Orsolini (Italy U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Italy U21. Riccardo Orsolini replaces Moise Kean.
Substitution
Substitution, Italy U21. Matteo Pessina replaces Nicolò Zaniolo.
Attempt missed. Reiss Nelson (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dominic Calvert-Lewin following a set piece situation.
Lewis Cook (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rolando Mandragora (Italy U21).
Tammy Abraham (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rolando Mandragora (Italy U21).
Attempt saved. Phil Foden (England U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lewis Cook.
Attempt saved. Tammy Abraham (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Reiss Nelson.
Tammy Abraham (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Moise Kean (Italy U21).
Foul by Rolando Mandragora (Italy U21).
Jay Dasilva (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Giuseppe Pezzella.
Attempt blocked. Tammy Abraham (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kieran Dowell.
Foul by Antonino La Gumina (Italy U21).