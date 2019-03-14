Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea winger named in England U21 squad

Callum Hudson-Odoi has made 16 Chelsea appearances this season but is yet to start a Premier League game

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has been named in the England Under-21 squad for the first time, for March's games against Poland and Germany.

The 18-year-old has impressed for the Blues this season, having made 16 appearances and scoring four goals.

Hudson-Odoi, who has played for England Under-19s this season, is yet to start a Premier League game for his club.

England will host Poland at Bristol City on 21 March and European champions Germany at Bournemouth on 26 March.

The majority of the squad that helped head coach Aidy Boothroyd's squad top their qualification table to secure their place at this summer's European Championship are named in the 26-strong group.

That includes the likes of Manchester City forward Phil Foden, Crystal Palace full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Leicester City's James Maddison and Aston Villa striker Tammy Abraham.

Hudson-Odoi, who is the only Chelsea player in the squad not on loan, is joined by Leicester midfielder Hamza Choudhury, who returns to the squad after making his under-21 debut at last summer's successful trip to the Toulon Tournament in France.

England qualified for this year's Euros for a record seventh-consecutive time. They will face France (18 June) and Romania (21 June) in Cesena, and Croatia (24 June) in San Marino, in the group stages.

Boothroyd said: "It's an exciting time again, getting the boys back together to put in some preparation for the Euros and obviously two really good games this week against teams who could be our competitors in the summer.

"Both Poland and Germany will give us a really good test. Any team that qualifies for the finals has to be respected, because it's no mean feat getting there.

"You can see from the standard of the countries that are heading to Italy in June, they're all top teams, so these will be difficult games."

Former England senior and U21 international Joleon Lescott, who is loan coach at Manchester City, will work alongside Boothroyd's coaching staff as part of an elite coach placement programme.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Freddie Woodman (Newcastle United), Angus Gunn (Southampton), Dean Henderson (Sheffield United, on loan from Manchester United)

Defenders: Jake Clarke-Salter (Vitesse, on loan from Chelsea), Jay Dasilva (Bristol City, on loan from Chelsea), Dael Fry (Middlesbrough), Lloyd Kelly (Bristol City), Jonjoe Kenny (Everton), Ezri Konsa (Brentford), Fikayo Tomori (Derby County, on loan from Chelsea), Kyle Walker-Peters (Tottenham Hotspur), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace)

Midfielders: Harvey Barnes (Leicester City), Hamza Choudhury (Leicester City), Tom Davies (Everton), Kieran Dowell (Sheffield United, on loan from Everton), Phil Foden (Manchester City), James Maddison (Leicester City), Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham)

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (Aston Villa, on loan from Chelsea), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Demarai Gray (Leicester City), Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea), Ademola Lookman (Everton), Reiss Nelson (Hoffenheim, on loan from Arsenal), Dominic Solanke (AFC Bournemouth)