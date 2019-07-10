Isle of Man named as 'preferred host' for 2027 Island Games

Manx swimmers have achieved the most success so far for the Isle of Man at the 2019 Island Games

The Isle of Man has been named as the "preferred host" for the 2027 Island Games by the International Island Games Association (IIAG).

The announcement was made at the IIGA's annual general meeting in Gibraltar.

Twenty-four island nations take part in the competition, which is held every two years.

IIGA president Jorgen Pettersson said: "I am delighted. It would be great to see the games going home to where it all began in 1985."

The Isle of Man previously hosted the inaugural games 34 years ago, and again in 2001.

Minister for Education, Sport and Culture Graham Cregeen said it would be great to see the event "return to its spiritual home".

He added: "We have a diverse range of significant sporting talent on the Isle of Man and the Island Games will be a great platform for us to showcase this at an international level."

The island team has made a strong start to this year's Games in Gibraltar, which began on Saturday.

After three days of competition, the Manx led the medal table with 16 gold and an overall total of 35.

Swimming has been the main source of success with all 14 of the team members set to take home at least one gold medal each.