Euro 2020 qualifiers: Jesse Lingard withdraws from England squad

Jesse Lingard (right) has won 24 caps for England

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard will miss England's upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo.

The Three Lions announced that Lingard would be returning to his club "through illness" before Saturday's match against Bulgaria at Wembley.

"We decided to send [Jesse] home," England boss Gareth Southgate told ITV.

"He hasn't been able to train the last couple of days. We don't think he'll be ready for Tuesday."

Lingard's United team-mate Aaron Wan-Bissaka withdrew from Southgate's squad last Tuesday.

England face Kosovo at St Mary's Stadium on Tuesday (19:45 BST).

"We've still got 23 players [so won't call up a replacement for Lingard]," Southgate added.