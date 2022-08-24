Last updated on .From the section England

Liam Peacock and his brother were put on wakeboards as children behind their grandad's boat and never looked back

Britain's Liam Peacock has become World Cable Wakeboard champion for the first time in his career.

The 23-year-old claimed the top prize at the event after four days of competition in Datchet, Berkshire.

"Winning the title has probably been the best feeling of my entire life," Peacock told BBC South Today.

"I've come so close so many times and too often it's been taken away from me on the last trick."

The World Cable Wakeboard Championship attracts professional athletes from countries from all over the world including Brazil, Germany, United States and Australia.

Peacock, from Crowthorne, won both the Traditional and Features title at the event to become a double champion just nine months after a serious knee injury.

"When I was sat with my physio I set a goal to work on the rehab and get through it. So to win after that is the cherry on top of the cake," he added.

Peacock and his older brother - who is also a professional wakeboarder - became hooked on the sport as youngsters after their mum put them on a board behind their grandad's boat.

"It was like a right of passage and as we got older my brother and I pushed each other to do bigger flips and tricks. We've pushed each other to be as good as we can be," he said.

"I've wanted this title since I was a kid so it feels like a weight has been lifted from my shoulders.

"I just need to try and stay up there and defend the championship next year.

"I'll enjoy the win for now but soon I'll get back to work, start pushing myself again and not let off the gas."