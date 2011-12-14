Charlotte Dujardin triumphs in FEI World Cup grand prix

Dujardin won European gold with the British team in Rotterdam this year

Dressage star Charlotte Dujardin has won the FEI World Cup grand prix at London Olympia.

The 25-year-old, who is based in Gloucestershire, scored 81.04% aboard Valegro to claim the £2,700 top prize on her Olympia debut.

She finished ahead of local rivals Laura Bechtolsheimer and mentor turned team-mate Carl Hester.

"It's been my goal all year to hit that 80 barrier so to come here and get 81, I'm over the moon," she told BBC Sport.

"Valegro is only a nine-year-old and he's never been in an atmosphere in that arena before. It's daunting when you go through the curtains and you've got a lot of people quite close to you.

"He's amazing - he handled it all. It made me relax as well."

Bechtolsheimer and Mistral Hojris finished second on 79.23%, while Hester and Uthopia claimed third with 75.44%.

All three riders were members of the European gold medal-winning British team in Rotterdam four months ago.