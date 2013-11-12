BBC Sport - FEI World Cup Jumping: Christian Ahlmann wins in Verona

Ahlmann jumps to victory in Verona

Germany's Christian Ahlmann wins the third leg of the Longines FEI World Cup Jumping Western European League series in Verona, Italy.

The 2011 FEI World Cup Jumping champion borrowed a horse from his partner, Judy-Ann Melchior, at the last moment, and won a thrilling 12-horse jump-off against the clock on 12-year-old gelding Aragon Z.

Great Britain's Scott Brash leads the standings after finishing second on Ursula Xll, while Italy's Luca Moneta pleased the home crowd by finishing third on Neptune Brecourt.

Available to international users only.

Top videos

Video

Ahlmann jumps to victory in Verona

Video

Guardiola's 'beautiful football' great for English game - Lineker

Video

From Gran's house to the pub - how Kompany celebrated title win

Video

So Pep, how are you feeling right now?

Video

'Sensational', 'sublime' - how Man City wowed pundits

Video

Arsenal away form 'not good enough' - Keown

Video

Mourinho blasts Man Utd's 'bad reaction' & 'stylish' football

Top Stories