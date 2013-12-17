Charlotte Dujardin completes world record hat-trick at Olympia

Media playback is not supported on this device Dressage world record for Dujardin

Venue: Olympia Date: 17-22 December Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, Red Button and the BBC Sport website

Double Olympic champion Charlotte Dujardin completed a hat-trick of world records as she won the London stage of the dressage World Cup at Olympia.

Partnering Valegro, with whom she won double gold at London 2012, the 28-year-old now hold the records in all three elements of her sport.

The first Briton to complete the treble, Dujardin won Tuesday's Grand Prix freestyle with a record 93.975%.

"It's been an incredible journey from when I started to now," said Dujardin.

"It's been an absolute rollercoaster. The things I've done, I didn't even dream of doing or achieving. Now I've finally got my last world record, it's fantastic."

The Netherlands' Edward Gal, the last rider to own all three records at once, had set the previous freestyle best of 92.30% on board Totilas in 2009. Gal was second at Olympia on Tuesday, scoring 87.425%.

Dujardin already held the records in the other two disciplines which form international dressage: the Grand Prix and Grand Prix Special.

The future of the peerless partnership between Dujardin and Valegro has been under threat since London 2012.

Valegro's owners have looked to sell the horse, which would mean Gloucestershire-based Dujardin losing the ride.

Now, however, Dujardin says Valegro will remain with her for 2014.

"Absolutely, Valegro will be there next year," she said. "I'll be planning to do the World Equestrian Games next year and see how it goes.

I'd love to get some medals at the Worlds, so I've done Europeans, Olympics and Worlds. That's my next goal Charlotte Dujardin

"I'd love to get some medals at the Worlds, so I've done Europeans, Olympics and Worlds. That's my next goal."

Tuesday's performance did, however, bring down the curtain on one aspect of Dujardin's career.

She performed for the last time to the music she and Valegro used so successfully at London 2012.

"Next year I'm going to get some new music," Dujardin told BBC Sport.

"This was just an incredible year after having 2012, which was mind-blowing. To come and top what I've already done has been incredible.

"I can't believe it. I'm ecstatic. I came here hoping to finish it in such a great year and get that record."

She joked: "I'm hoping to retire now. I've got all three, so 'happy retirement'."

Another British partnership bade a fond farewell to the Olympia crowd as Laura Tomlinson - a member of the Olympic title-winning team alongside Dujardin - retired her horse Mistral Hojris.

Tomlinson and Mistral Hojris, better known as Alf, won three world silver medals in 2010 alongside gold and individual bronze at London 2012, helping to pave the way for Britain to become world leaders in dressage.

The year-ending Olympia event, officially the London International Horse Show, runs until Sunday.

Thursday's puissance and Saturday's jumping World Cup are the biggest remaining highlights, particularly a clash in the latter between leading British showjumpers Scott Brash and Ben Maher.

The duo are currently ranked first and second in the world respectively.

TV COVERAGE

Thursday, 19 December: Puissance, 20:55-22:15, Red Button & online

Saturday, 21 December: World Cup, 13:45-16:30, BBC One HD & online (repeated at 18:00 on Red Button & online)

Sunday, 22 December: 18:10 & 21:00 Red Button & online

Monday, 23 December: Highlights, 14:05-15:05 BBC Two & online