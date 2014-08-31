One fence deprived William Fox-Pitt of the individual world eventing title as Britain took team silver at the World Equestrian Games in Normandy.

GB's world number one Fox-Pitt and Chilli Morning had the second fence down to hand individual victory to German Sandra Auffarth and Opgun Louvo.

Germany reclaimed the team title, won by Britain in 2010, with impeccable jumping to preserve an overnight lead.

Available to UK users only