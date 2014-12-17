Charlotte Dujardin and Valegro set dressage world record at Olympia

Media playback is not supported on this device Charlotte Dujardin delights in 'special' world record

Britain's double Olympic champion Charlotte Dujardin set a new world record as she won Grand Prix gold at the Olympia Horse Show in London.

Dujardin, who won two world titles in August and was fourth in the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year, scored 87.740 for her routine with Valegro.

It beat the previous mark of 87.129, which the pair set at the World Cup final in Lyon in April.

"To break another world record is fantastic," Dujardin told BBC Sport.

Valegro's owner and fellow London 2012 team gold medallist Carl Hester came fourth with Nip Tuck, who he hopes will be his horse for the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Scores in the Dressage Grand Prix event are achieved by performing a set list of movements, whereas in the freestyle competition riders choose their own routines based on their horse's relative strengths and weaknesses.

Dujardin, 29, and Valegro will return for the blue-riband 'freestyle' event on Wednesday performing the new routine they debuted in 2014.

"I just went in there to enjoy it tonight as Valegro and I hadn't competed since the World Equestrian Games and didn't want to put pressure on him," added Dujardin.

"But we both love Olympia and the amazing atmosphere and it's great to achieve this and we'll just go out again and let rip on Wednesday."

The defending champions are targeting a second successive world record after completing the treble at last year's event.

The year-ending Olympia event - officially known as the London International Horse Show - runs until Monday.