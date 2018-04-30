Badminton Horse Trials coverage on the BBC

Live coverage of the final day of the Badminton Horse Trials will be shown on BBC TV and online

Follow live BBC Sport coverage of the final day of the Badminton Horse Trials, one of the highlights of the equestrian calendar. The dressage takes place earlier in the week, with the cross country on Saturday, before Sunday's showjumping segment, which will decide the final placings.

Coverage

Saturday, 5 May

Badminton Horse Trials

11:20-17:30, Cross country, BBC Red Button

Sunday, 6 May

Badminton Horse Trials

12:30-14:00, Badminton Horse Trials final day, BBC Two

14:00-15:00, Live showjumping, BBC Red Button

17:30-18:00, Showjumping, BBC Two

All times listed are BST. Event start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made. Also, coverage on BBC Red Button can be subject to late schedule changes, so details may differ from this page.

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible. Please check your local listings for more detailed information.