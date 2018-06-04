Irish eventer Jonty Evans treated in intensive care after fall

Jonty Evans finished ninth at the 2016 Olympics Games in Rio on Cooley Rorkes Drift

Irish Olympic eventer Jonty Evans is being treated in intensive care after a cross-country fall during the Tattersalls International Horse Trials.

Gloucestershire-based Evans fell from Cooley Rorkes Drift during Sunday's CIC competition at the event in Co Meath.

The 46-year-old was injured in the fall at the second part of a water complex.

"Jonty Evans is in the neuro intensive care unit and his condition is being monitored and treated," said a tweet from the Tattersalls Horse Trials.

Evans was initially taken to hospital in Blanchardstown before being transferred to Beaumont Hospital, Dublin.

Cooley Rorkes Drift, which was uninjured, was considered for sale by its owner last year.

However, Evans launched a crowd-funding campaign to keep the ride, and a target figure of £500,000 was successfully raised.