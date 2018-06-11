Irish Olympic eventer Jonty Evans remains in intensive care after fall

Jonty Evans finished ninth at the 2016 Olympics Games in Rio on Cooley Rorkes Drift

Irish Olympic eventer Jonty Evans remains in intensive care after his cross-country fall during the recent Tattersalls International Horse Trials.

Evans fell from Cooley Rorkes Drift at the county Meath event on 3 June and has yet to regain consciousness in Dublin's Beaumont Hospital.

A statement from Horse Sport Ireland on Monday said Evans, 46, sustained a "significant brain injury" in the fall.

"It may take Jonty many months to recover," added the statement.

"The family appreciate that people do wish to understand the nature of Jonty's head injury and we can confirm that Jonty has not yet recovered consciousness after his fall.

"Although no longer under heavy sedation, further tests in the past few days have shown that it is a significant brain injury.

"The Beaumont Hospital medical team continue to emphasise that every case has to be treated individually and people's recovery rates vary case by case."

The Horse Sport Ireland statement appealed to well wishers not to contact the hospital for information on the eventer's condition.

"Further updates will be issued in due course through Horse Sport Ireland.

"Jonty's family would like to express their thanks to the wonderful staff at the hospital and for all the best wishes and kind messages of support that have poured in over the past days."

Cooley Rorkes Drift, which was uninjured, was considered for sale by its owner last year.

However, Evans, who finished ninth on the horse at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, launched a crowd-funding campaign to keep the ride, and a target figure of £500,000 was successfully raised.