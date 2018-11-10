Ben Maher wraps up two title wins in Doha

Ben Maher has won four of the 16 events on the way to the individual title

Great Britain's Ben Maher won the final round of the Global Champions Tour in Qatar after already claiming the individual title.

Maher, who had been crowned champion with victory in Rome last time out, won in Doha with a perfect round on Explosion W.

It was his fourth win in 16 events and took his prize money to more than £820,000 for the season.

Maher also won the team event in Doha with London Knights.

"It has been an incredible season. Explosion W has been a great horse all season, I really trust him," said Maher.