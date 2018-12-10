Olympia Horse Show 2018: BBC coverage times, schedule and event guides

Media playback is not supported on this device Valegro and Dujardin reprise Olympic-winning routine

Olympia London International Horse Show Venue: Olympia, London Dates: 17-23 December Coverage: Live TV coverage on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, Connected TV, BBC Sport website and app; Watch highlights on BBC Two on Christmas Eve

The 2018 Olympia Horse Show takes place from 17-23 December in London and brings together some of the world's best dressage and show jumping riders.

BBC coverage starts on 17 December with the World Cup Dressage Grand Prix and ends on 23 December with a top-class show jumping field in the Olympia Grand Prix.

In between there will be a host of elite competitions in dressage, show jumping and carriage riding, plus traditional favourites, such as the Shetland Pony Grand National, Kennel Club Dog Agility and the Puissance jumping competition.

Viewers can watch live action on BBC Red Button, on Connected TV and via the BBC Sport website and app, and there will be a highlights programme on BBC Two on Christmas Eve.

Among the familiar faces in action will be three-time Olympic champion Charlotte Dujardin, who will return to the Grand Hall for the first time since 2015 when she debuts a routine on new horse Mount St John Freestyle in the Dressage Freestyle to Music.

Also flying the flag for Britain will be top show jumper Laura Renwick, who won last year's Puissance, London 2012 team gold medal winners Scott Brash and Ben Maher and three members of the Whittaker family - dad John, son Robert and nephew William.

BBC coverage times and schedule

All times are GMT and subject to late changes

Monday, 17 December

19:20-21:20, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online

Day one programme

The FEI World Cup Dressage Grand Prix is the highlight of the opening day.

Each competitor performs the same dressage test and the best score wins.

Tuesday, 18 December

19:20-21:20, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online

Day two programme

Charlotte Dujardin returns to competition at Olympia in the FEI World Cup Dressage Freestyle to Music.

The British three-time Olympic gold medal winner will showcase a new routine on Mount St John Freestyle, with each competitor performing a freestyle test to music.

All routines will include a selection of required movements and the highest score wins.

Wednesday, 19 December

21:20-23:15, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online

Day three programme

The evening, which also includes the fast and furious Pony Club Mini-Major jumping relay and Santa Stakes show jumping competition, reaches its climax with the Puissance.

A layer is added to the "big red wall" after each round and the highest jumping competitor wins.

Friday, 21 December

18:45-22:50, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online

Day five programme

The Champions Challenge, in aid of the Injured Jockeys Fund, and The Christmas Cracker provide the highlight of the evening programme, while carriage riders also take centre stage in the FEI World Cup Driving Leg.

Saturday, 22 December

13:15-16:25, BBC Two

Day six programme

The FEI World Cup Jumping Leg is one of the biggest show jumping competitions at Olympia.

Competitors can win points which go toward their world ranking.

Sunday, 23 December

18:00-22:30, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online

Day seven programme

The highlight of a packed final evening is the Olympia Grand Prix.

The event always attracts a high-quality show jumping field, with seven of the world's top 10 riders competing in last year's event, which was won by Italy's Alberto Zorzi on Contanga.

Monday, 24 December

08:25-09:25, Olympia Grand Prix Highlights, BBC Two (16:00-19:00, BBC Red Button, highlights repeat)

