Olympia Horse Show: AP McCoy's team wins Markel Champions Challenge

McCoy is competing for the third time at the Olympia Horse Show

Sir AP McCoy secured victory for the second year in succession in the Markel Champions Challenge at the Olympia Horse Show in London.

The 20-time Champion Jockey, 44, was part of a relay team coached by Nick Skelton for the showjumping event in aid of the Injured Jockeys Fund.

Skelton's male team, which also included Ryan Moore, recorded a winning time of 151.16 seconds.

The female team, captained by Bridget Andrews, clocked 159.11 seconds.

The female team was coached by William and Pippa Funnell and also comprised Bryony Frost, Josephine Gordon, Lizzie Kelly and Hollie Doyle.

Jim Crowley, Richard Johnson and Harry Skelton were the other riders in the men's team.

McCoy's jump jockeys team beat Frankie Dettori's flat jockeys in last year's competition.