Olympia Horse Show: William Whitaker rides to victory in FEI Jumping World Cup

British rider William Whitaker won the FEI Jumping World Cup at the Olympia Horse Show after a dramatic jump-off.

The 29-year-old Yorkshireman was close to tears after his clear round was enough to see off 10 other competitors in the decider at the London venue.

"That was the longest time of my life," said the rider from Huddersfield.

Whitaker, riding Utamaro D Ecaussines, finished in 37.02 seconds, to beat Belgium's Karel Cox (37.21) and American Laura Kraut (37.70).

"I'm delighted, I just can't believe it. This is on a different level, the best," said Whitaker, whose uncle Michael finished fourth.