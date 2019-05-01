Ros Canter becomes first women in eight years to top rankings

Ros Canter is Britain's first individual equestrian world gold medallist since Zara Phillips

Ros Canter has become eventing's world number one, the first woman to hold the top ranking since fellow Briton Mary King in 2011.

The 33-year-old world champion ended compatriot Oliver Townend's year-long reign at the top of the leaderboard.

Canter won individual eventing gold at the 2018 World Equestrian Games, and helped Britain to the team title.

"It is very exciting for me as not many people can say they've been world number one," she said.

"I didn't think it would ever happen, in the main because I've not had a string of horses at the top level. However, we have been improving. We have gone from fairly average results to very competitive in recent years."

Canter is expecting her first child in July, and will not be competing in this week's Badminton Horse Trials.

