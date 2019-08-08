European Equestrian Championships: Watch live coverage on the BBC

Scott Brash, who won gold in the team jumping event at the 2012 Olympic Games and the 2013 European Championships, will be riding Hello M'Lady

The European Equestrian Championships are taking place in Rotterdam in the Netherlands from 19-25 August and you can follow them live on BBC TV.

Separate championships for jumping, dressage and para-dressage will take place at the Kralingse Bos and Kralingse Plas in the city.

Among the British stars taking part are Charlotte Dujardin, Carl Hester, Scott Brash, Ben Maher and Sophie Wells.

The BBC's live coverage, which begins on Thursday, 22 August, will be shown across the Red Button, connected TVs and the BBC Sport website and app.

There will also be a highlights show on BBC Two on Monday, 26 August.

The event will double up as the first qualifier for the European teams in the build-up to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Full British squad for European Equestrian Championships Discipline Riders (horse in brackets) Jumping Scott Brash (Hello M'Lady), Amanda Derbyshire (Luibanta BH), Ben Maher (Explosion W), Laura Renwick (Dublin V), Holly Smith (Hearts Destiny) Dressage Charlotte Dujardin (St John Freestyle), Charlotte Fry (Dark Legend), Carl Hester (Hawtins Delicato), Gareth Hughes (Classic Briolinca) Para-dressage Mari Durward-Akhurst (Sky O'Hara), Nicky Greenhill (Betty Boo), Sophie Wells (C Fatal Attraction), Georgia Wilson (Midnight)

BBC coverage

Thursday, 22 August

09:00-13:00 - Team jumping day one, BBC Red Button (replay, 17:00-21:00)

Friday, 23 August

10:00-14:00 - Team jumping day one (replay), BBC Red Button

14:00-17:30 - Team jumping day two, BBC Red Button

Saturday, 24 August

14:00-18:00 - Dressage freestyle, Connected TV and online

Sunday, 25 August

10:00-14:00 - Dressage freestyle (replay), BBC Red Button

14:00-16:00 - Individual jumping, BBC Red Button

Monday, 26 August

10:00-12:00 - Individual jumping (replay), BBC Red Button

13:00-15:00 - Highlights, BBC Two

European Eventing Championships

Oliver Townend will ride Cooley Master Class at the European Eventing Championships. Together they have won at Kentucky for the past two years

Oliver Townend is back in Great Britain's eventing squad for the European Championships, which will be shown live on the BBC.

The Shropshire-based world number two was a surprise omission from Britain's squad for the World Equestrian Games last year, but has been named in a six-strong group that will contest the championships in Germany, from 30 August to 1 September.

Townend will ride Cooley Master Class, his winning mount at Kentucky in 2018 and 2019.

The British team will also include reigning Badminton champion Piggy French, as well as Tom McEwen, Tina Cook, Laura Collett and Kitty King.

French and McEwen helped Britain land the world title last September, while Townend was part of the European gold medal-winning team in Poland two years ago.

BBC coverage

Saturday, 31 August

09:00-14:30 - Dressage and cross-country, Connected TVs and online

Sunday, 01 September

10:00-11:40 & 12:40-14:00 - Jumping, Connected TVs and online

16:15-18:00 - Highlights, BBC Two (repeated 21:45-23:30, BBC Red Button)

