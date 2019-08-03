Ben Maher seals richest UK show jumping prize with Global Champions Tour London win

Maher prevailed with a winning time of 35.98 seconds in the London-themed contest

Britain's Ben Maher captured the richest show jumping prize on UK soil with victory in the London leg of the Global Champions Tour.

The 36-year-old, who won gold with the GB Team at the London 2012 Olympics, sealed the £90,000 top prize on Explosion W.

Twelve combinations qualified for the jump-off in the grounds of the Royal Hospital in Chelsea,

A time of 35.98 seconds saw Maher claim victory by almost 1.5 seconds.

Irish pair Shane Sweetnam and Darragh Kenny finished second and third, respectively, with Sweetnam riding Alejandro and Kenny on Classic Dream.

Maher will lead Britain's team and individual medal attempts at the European Championships in Rotterdam later this month.

Three team qualification places are available for next year's Olympics, with Britain among a number of nations still seeking qualification for Tokyo.