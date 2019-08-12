Iona Sclater: British Eventing pays tribute after 'bright star' dies aged 15 in riding accident

Iona Sclater had achieved several impressive results this season

A teenager who died in a riding accident at home has been described as "exceptionally talented".

Iona Sclater, 15, was one of the sport's bright stars, said a statement from British Eventing.

The Hertfordshire-based rider had been on the British team's long list for both the 2017 and 2019 European Championships for Ponies.

She won a British Eventing Under-18 competition at Stratford Hills in Essex in June on her pony Foxtown Cufflynx.

"British Eventing was devastated to receive the news that one of our young members and bright stars in the sport, Iona Sclater, sadly died in a riding accident at home on Sunday 11 August," said the organisation.

It added: "Our thoughts are with Iona's friends and family, her dad Charles, mum Hetty and sisters Lara and Alicia, at this very difficult time."

In five seasons competing with British Eventing, she had achieved 33 top-10 results and represented the eastern region four times at the under-18 regional team championships.