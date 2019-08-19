European Dressage Championships: Fry and Hughes shine for GB

Fry is the daughter of the late dressage Olympian and European silver medallist Laura Fry

Great Britain are in second place after the opening day of dressage at the European Championships in Rotterdam.

Charlotte Fry, 23, and Dark Legend made their senior championship debut and scored 74.32% in the first round.

Gareth Hughes and Classic Briolinca then recorded a personal best score of 76.31% for third place individually and put GB in the silver medal position.

Germany lead with 80.23% already on the board from Dorothee Schneider and Showtime FRH.

Former European and Olympic team dressage champion Carl Hester and three-time Olympic dressage gold medallist Charlotte Dujardin are due to ride for GB on Tuesday.