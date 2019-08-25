European Para-dressage Championships: Georgia Wilson wins gold in Rotterdam

Wilson was part of the team which won silver on Saturday alongside Sophie Wells, Nicky Greenhill and Mari Durward-Akhurst

Great Britain's Georgia Wilson has claimed her third medal of the European Para-dressage Championships in Rotterdam - a gold in the grade II individual freestyle competition.

Wilson, 23, who is competing at the championships for the first time, scored 78.187% on Midnight.

She had already won team silver and an individual silver in the test event.

In the freestyle Wilson finished ahead of Pepo Puch of Austria and Nicole den Dulk of the Netherlands.