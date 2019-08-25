Equestrian European Championships: Ben Maher wins individual showjumping silver

Maher (left) finished 0.16 penalty points behind Fuchs (centre)

British showjumper Ben Maher won individual silver at the European Championships in Rotterdam.

The former world number one, 36, finished with 4.62 penalty points on his horse Explosion W.

Following a perfect first round, he knocked a fence to slip down into second position.

"He jumped great, I don't think he meant to touch that fence," Maher told BBC Sport. "That's the way it goes and I'm happy with my week."

He added: "It's just unfortunate, he didn't deserve that. We'll have to look back and take the positives."

Switzerland's Martin Fuchs won gold on Clooney 51, while Belgium's Jos Verlooy took bronze on Igor.

On Friday, Maher was part of the British quartet that qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after bronze in the team event.