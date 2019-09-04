World Driving Championships: Libby Priest named in British team

Libby Priest won her second national title last week

The Isle of Man's Libby Priest has been named in Great Britain's six-equestrian squad for next week's World Driving Championships for Pairs in Germany.

The 38-year-old said representing the country was "huge honour" and she hoped "to do everyone proud".

Priest won her second consecutive British carriage driving horse pairs national title in Bywell last week.

The World Championships will take place in Drebkau from 11-15 September, with 83 equestrians from 24 nations.

Priest said she was "over the moon with how the horses have gone this season. They are getting better and better each time out".

She will compete with Chris Smith and David Matthews in the team event, while Joanna Charlesworth, Graham Heath and Lindsay Falloon will ride as individuals.