Olympia Horse Show 2019: BBC coverage times, schedule and event guides

Olympia London International Horse Show Venue: Olympia, London Dates: 16-22 December

The 2019 Olympia Horse Show takes place from 16-22 December and brings together some of the world's best dressage and show jumping riders.

BBC coverage starts on 17 December and ends on 22 December with a top-class show jumping field in the Olympia Grand Prix.

Alongside the elite competitions are traditional favourites such as the Christmas Cracker, Kennel Club Dog Agility and the Puissance jumping event.

Viewers can watch live coverage on the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, Connected TV and via the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Among the familiar faces in action will be three-time Olympic champion Charlotte Dujardin, who will be riding Tokyo 2020 prospect Mount St John Freestyle.

Great Britain will also be represented by London 2012 gold medallists Ben Maher, Scott Brash and Carl Hester, plus four-time Olympian and former British number one Richard Davison.

Italy's Alberto Zorzi is aiming for a hat-trick of Grand Prix victories after becoming only the fifth rider to take back-to-back wins in 2017 and 2018.

BBC coverage times and schedule

All times are GMT and subject to late changes

Tuesday, 17 December

Live

19:40-22:20, Dressage World Cup, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, Connected TV and online

Wednesday, 18 December

Live

21:15-22:15, Puissance, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, Connected TV and online

Replay

18:35-00:55, Dressage World Cup, BBC Red Button

Friday, 20 December

Live

18:40-22:30, Christmas Cracker, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, Connected TV and online

Replay

15:00-17:40, Dressage World Cup, BBC Red Button

17:40-18:40, Puissance, BBC Red Button

Saturday, 21 December

Live & highlights

13:45-16:30, Olympia 2019, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, Connected TV and online (repeated on BBC Red Button 17:30-20:15)

Sunday, 22 December

Live

18:00-22:25, Olympia Grand Prix, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, Connected TV and online

Replay

15:15-18:00, Olympia 2019, BBC Red Button

Monday, 23 December

Highlights

07:55-08:55, Olympia Grand Prix, BBC Two

Catch-up

