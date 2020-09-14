Last updated on .From the section Equestrian

The Olympia event has been held every year since 1972

This year's London International Horse Show has been cancelled because of coronavirus-related restrictions.

The Olympia showpiece features the FEI Jumping World Cup plus international displays and festive entertainment.

Organisers said they had "reluctantly" come to the conclusion that it was not possible to stage the December event.

They cited "commercial implications of the government's social distancing guidelines and the numerous additional Covid-19 safety requirements".

Show director Simon Brooks-Ward, son of legendary former BBC equestrian commentator Raymond, said: "My father, together with Clarion Events, started the Olympia Horse Show in 1972 and it has run every year since.

"Olympia holds a special place in the equestrian world's hearts. Generations of families have held their Christmas parties at the show and many will not be able to imagine a Christmas without a visit to Olympia.

"However, we are looking forward to being back in 2021, with a bumper show to celebrate our 50th anniversary."