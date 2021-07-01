Last updated on .From the section Equestrian

Dujardin and Valegro were a formidable pairing

Double Olympic individual dressage champion Charlotte Dujardin will bid for a historic three-in-a-row after being named in the Great Britain team for the Tokyo Games.

Dujardin will have a new ride, Gio, following the retirement of her double winner Valegro.

Carl Hester - who will compete in his sixth Olympics - and debutant Charlotte Fry will join her on the team.

Oliver Townend, Tom McEwen and Laura Collett make up the eventing squad.

Reigning world champion Ros Canter has missed out on a place, while 2019 Badminton winner Piggy March is travelling reserve and Gareth Hughes is travelling reserve for the dressage team.

All three eventing riders will be making their Olympic debut but Townend is the world number one, McEwen helped Britain collect world team gold three years ago and Collett enjoyed top-class success in Pau last year after the sport resumed following the pandemic.

Thirty-one-year-old Collett realises her Olympic ambition eight years after a fall during cross-country at an event in Hampshire left her in a coma for six days with injuries including severe damage to her right eye, a punctured lung and fractured shoulder.

Dujardin will become only the second rider after Holland's Anky van Grunsven to win individual dressage gold at three successive Olympics if she takes top honours in Tokyo.

But she faces a strong challenge from German trio Isabell Werth, Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and Dorothee Schneider, with Germany firm favourites for team gold.

"Selection and preparation has been difficult," said Richard Waygood, British Equestrian performance director and equestrian team leader

"However, we continue to remain resilient and focused to overcome the challenges of this year's Games.

"Both teams are a great mix of youth and experience, and each one of the combinations travelling to Tokyo has the potential to finish on the podium."

GB team

Dressage riders and horses: Charlotte Dujardin (Gio), Charlotte Fry (Everdale), Carl Hester (En Vogue). Travelling reserve, Gareth Hughes (Sintano Van Hof Olympia).

Eventing riders and horses: Laura Collett (London 52), Tom McEwen (Toledo de Kerser), Oliver Townend (Ballaghmor Class). Travelling reserve, Piggy March (Brookfield Inocent).