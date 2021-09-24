Last updated on .From the section Equestrian

Nicola Wilson leads the individual competition in Avenche

Great Britain's eventers are in pole position to make history as they continue to dominate the European Championships in Switzerland.

Victory would see Nicola Wilson, Piggy March, Kitty King and Ros Canter become the first all-female quartet to win European team gold.

Their team score of 69.1 hands them a clear lead over Germany (78.4) heading into the final day of showjumping.

Wilson also leads the individual competition on JL Dublin.

Team gold at the championships in Avenches would see Great Britain become the reigning Olympic, world and European team champions simultaneously - a feat only twice achieved in the sport.

Wilson, who helped GB to team silver at the London 2012 Olympics, holds a lead of 0.5 penalties over Germany's defending champion Ingrid Klimke after the cross-country round.

"My horse was magical. He knew it was his day," said 44-year-old Wilson.

"I walked the course five or six times just so I knew where every turn was - and every fence - so I knew where to do all my preparation points and balance him, and where I could just keep motoring.

"I couldn't be prouder of him - he was super from start to finish and gave me a fantastic ride.

"It was such a buzz, but I am relieved it is behind us now and gone so well."