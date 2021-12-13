London International Horse Show: How to watch BBC coverage as Dujardin and Maher compete
|London International Horse Show
|Venue: ExCel London Dates: 16-20 December
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app and BBC Two (Sunday, 19 December)
Britain's Olympic equestrian stars will compete at the London International Horse Show from 16-20 December - and you can watch live coverage on the BBC.
Six-time Olympic medallist Charlotte Dujardin and her horse Gio headline the line-up for the Dressage World Cup.
Olympic showjumping champion Ben Maher will face a tough global field in Sunday's Jumping World Cup competition.
GB's 2012 Olympic gold medallist Scott Brash looks to retain his London Grand Prix title on Monday.
Dujardin, who won individual and team bronze medals in Tokyo, will be joined by her Olympic team-mate Charlotte Fry in Thursday and Friday's dressage competition.
Other British riders competing in the jumping events include Olympians Harry Charles and Holly Smith plus Emily Moffit, Guy Williams, Laura Renwick and William Funnell.
Brothers Michael and John Whitaker are also set to take part alongside Michael's son Jack.
A parade will also take place during Friday's afternoon performance to celebrate the success of Britain's equestrian teams at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.
Last year's show was cancelled because of Covid-19.
BBC coverage
All times are GMT and are subject to change.
Thursday, 16 December
Puissance: 20:55-21:55 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app
Friday, 17 December
Dressage World Cup: 19:35-22:20 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app
Saturday, 18 December
Eventing Performance: 18:00-22:10 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app
Sunday, 19 December
Jumping World Cup: 14:20-17:00 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app
Monday, 20 December
London Grand Prix: 18:00-22:25 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app
