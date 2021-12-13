Last updated on .From the section Equestrian

Ben Maher riding Gakhir at the 2019 London International Horse Show

London International Horse Show Venue: ExCel London Dates: 16-20 December Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app and BBC Two (Sunday, 19 December)

Britain's Olympic equestrian stars will compete at the London International Horse Show from 16-20 December - and you can watch live coverage on the BBC.

Six-time Olympic medallist Charlotte Dujardin and her horse Gio headline the line-up for the Dressage World Cup.

Olympic showjumping champion Ben Maher will face a tough global field in Sunday's Jumping World Cup competition.

GB's 2012 Olympic gold medallist Scott Brash looks to retain his London Grand Prix title on Monday.

Dujardin, who won individual and team bronze medals in Tokyo, will be joined by her Olympic team-mate Charlotte Fry in Thursday and Friday's dressage competition.

Other British riders competing in the jumping events include Olympians Harry Charles and Holly Smith plus Emily Moffit, Guy Williams, Laura Renwick and William Funnell.

Brothers Michael and John Whitaker are also set to take part alongside Michael's son Jack.

A parade will also take place during Friday's afternoon performance to celebrate the success of Britain's equestrian teams at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.

Last year's show was cancelled because of Covid-19.

Charlotte Dujardin, Carl Hester and Charlotte Fry won bronze medals in the team dressage at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

BBC coverage

All times are GMT and are subject to change.

Thursday, 16 December

Puissance: 20:55-21:55 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app

Friday, 17 December

Dressage World Cup: 19:35-22:20 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app

Saturday, 18 December

Eventing Performance: 18:00-22:10 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app

Sunday, 19 December

Jumping World Cup: 14:20-17:00 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app

Monday, 20 December

London Grand Prix: 18:00-22:25 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app

