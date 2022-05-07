Last updated on .From the section Equestrian

Nicola Wilson won a silver medal with the Great Britain team at the London 2012 Olympics

British rider Nicola Wilson is in a "stable" condition in hospital after a fall in the cross-country event at the Badminton Horse Trials.

The European individual eventing champion, 45, fell from her horse JL Dublin near the end of her round.

Organisers said Wilson was transferred to Southmead Hospital "for trauma scans and further investigation".

"The horse JL Dublin has returned to his stable and is comfortable," added the statement.

Wilson, a GB team silver medallist at the London 2012 Olympics, won European individual and team gold with JL Dublin in Switzerland last year.

Badminton, one of Britain's two five-star events along with the Burghley Horse Trials, has returned this year following a three-year absence.