Nicola Wilson won a silver medal with the Great Britain team at the London 2012 Olympics

British rider Nicola Wilson remains in intensive care but is talking and able to breathe on her own after a fall in the cross-country event at the Badminton Horse Trials.

A British Equestrian statement said the 45-year-old would stay in intensive care "for the next week or so".

It added Wilson has several spinal fractures but surgery was not required.

The European individual eventing champion fell from her horse JL Dublin near the end of her round on Saturday.

Wilson did not sustain a head injury in the fall and her horse is well.

A GB team silver medallist at the London 2012 Olympics, Wilson won European individual and team gold with JL Dublin in Switzerland last year.