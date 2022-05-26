Last updated on .From the section Equestrian

Wilson sustained several spinal fractures in the fall, but no head injury and did not require surgery.

Britain's Nicola Wilson has been moved from intensive care to a specialist spinal rehabilitation centre.

The 45-year-old suffered a fall during the cross-country event at the Badminton Horse Trials on 7 May.

"Nicola's recovery is progressing well, with sensation and movement returning to her limbs," British Equestrian said.

The statement described the European individual eventing champion and 2012 Olympic team silver medallist as "comfortable and in good spirits".

Wilson fell from her horse JL Dublin, who was not injured.

She had been in hospital in Bristol, but will now be cared for at the James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough, which is closer to her home in Northallerton, North Yorkshire.

The British Equestrian statement added: "There will be a lengthy rehabilitation process ahead, but with the support from experts, family and friends combined, with her positive attitude she is in the best place to optimise her recovery.

"Nicola, husband Alastair and mother Mary Tweddle would like to say a heartfelt thank you to all of the staff who looked after her so well."