Allstar B, the horse on which Great Britain's Ros Canter won world individual eventing gold in 2018, has been put down after being injured at the World Equestrian Festival.

British Equestrian said the gelding, 17, sustained "an irreparable injury" during the cross-country event.

Canter and Allstar B were competing for Great Britain in Aachen, Germany.

"There are no words for the love and respect that I have for Alby," said Canter, 36.

"He has been such a huge part in building my career, and he will be missed by many."

Canter and Allstar B helped Great Britain win team gold at the European Championships in 2017 and the World Equestrian Games in 2018.

"They had a run-out at the final element of fence 16, after which Allstar B was immediately attended to by the veterinary team on course when he pulled up lame," British Equestrian added.

"The vets on the showground made the horse comfortable to travel to a nearby veterinary clinic for further investigation.

"It was then decided that, due to the nature of the injury, euthanasia was the only action for Allstar B's welfare."