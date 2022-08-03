Last updated on .From the section Equestrian

Ben Maher is also a co-owner of Explosion W

Ben Maher's Olympic gold medal-winning horse, Explosion W, will miss next week's World Championships in Denmark.

The pair won the individual title at last year's Tokyo Games, beating Sweden's Peder Fredricson by 17-hundredths of a second.

But Maher will now ride Faltic B in a four-man British team in Herning.

"Explosion W just isn't quite at his peak fitness to take on the demands of this championship," the 39-year-old Essex rider said.

"He is well in himself, but jumping championship tracks over consecutive days takes a great deal of stamina.

"He is simply too special a horse to risk, so with his welfare at the forefront of my mind, I felt this was the best action."

Maher has yet to win a medal at the World Championships - having earned team gold at London 2012 prior to his success in Tokyo last year, and five at past European Championships.

Scott Brash, Harry Charles and Joe Stockdale complete the British show jumping quartet for the event, which runs from 6-14 August.