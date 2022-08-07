Last updated on .From the section Equestrian

Charlotte Fry was part of the Olympic Great Britain team that won bronze at Tokyo 2020

Charlotte Fry's thrilling performance inspired Great Britain to a team silver medal at the FEI World Championship.

Fry's final routine aboard 11-year-old stallion Glamourdale handed Britain a score of 80.838%.

Her performance followed strong shows by six-time Olympic medallist Charlotte Dujardin with Imhotep, and Gareth Hughes with Classic Briolinca.

Hosts Denmark won gold as Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour posted a score of 81.864% on Vamos Amigos.

Richard Davison and Bubblingh completed the British quartet, as they finished on a team total of 234.223, with Denmark on 235.451, while Germany took bronze.

It is Britain's third world team silver after finishing runners-up in 2010 and 2014.

"I am a little bit numb, but I knew from the second we left the warm-up that my horse was ready for it," said Fry, who was part of Britain's bronze-medal-winning team at last summer's Tokyo Olympics.

"He felt incredible. We were in a bubble, but when the crowd started clapping on the last centre-line [of the test] he just rose to it. I think I started smiling at that point.

"He has taken it all in his stride. I loved it. Gareth and Charlotte put me in a really good place, so it couldn't have been better.

"It [pressure] drives us to be better. Everyone knows he is an amazing horse. We have a great partnership."