FEI World Championship: Great Britain win team silver in Denmark
From the section Equestrian
Charlotte Fry's thrilling performance inspired Great Britain to a team silver medal at the FEI World Championship.
Fry's final routine aboard 11-year-old stallion Glamourdale handed Britain a score of 80.838%.
Her performance followed strong shows by six-time Olympic medallist Charlotte Dujardin with Imhotep, and Gareth Hughes with Classic Briolinca.
Hosts Denmark won gold as Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour posted a score of 81.864% on Vamos Amigos.
Richard Davison and Bubblingh completed the British quartet, as they finished on a team total of 234.223, with Denmark on 235.451, while Germany took bronze.
It is Britain's third world team silver after finishing runners-up in 2010 and 2014.
"I am a little bit numb, but I knew from the second we left the warm-up that my horse was ready for it," said Fry, who was part of Britain's bronze-medal-winning team at last summer's Tokyo Olympics.
"He felt incredible. We were in a bubble, but when the crowd started clapping on the last centre-line [of the test] he just rose to it. I think I started smiling at that point.
"He has taken it all in his stride. I loved it. Gareth and Charlotte put me in a really good place, so it couldn't have been better.
"It [pressure] drives us to be better. Everyone knows he is an amazing horse. We have a great partnership."
