Charlotte Fry was part of the bronze-medal winning Great Britain team at Tokyo 2020

Britain's Charlotte Fry is the new dressage world champion after triumphing at the FEI World Championships in Herning, Denmark.

Her success in the individual grand prix special event came a day after helping GB win team silver.

It is Britain's second grand prix special title after double Olympic champion Charlotte Dujardin's victory in 2014.

"It is incredible, I can't believe this is happening right now," Fry said.

Fry, on 11-year-old stallion Glamourdale, scored 82.508% to beat Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour, who was part of Denmark's gold-medal winning team on Sunday. The Netherlands' Dinja van Liere was third.

"This is what dreams are made of. This is unreal," Fry added.

"The horse was incredible, the atmosphere was incredible, and he just went in there and did everything that I could ask. He really rose to the occasion."

Dujardin was sixth aboard Imhotep, with Gareth Hughes and Classic Briolinca seventh.

Fry's mother Laura was part of the British team that won Britain's first ever dressage medal, at the 1993 European Championships.

Meanwhile, British Equestrian says Hughes has tested positive for Covid-19 after reporting "mild symptoms" - but will continue to ride.

"Regular testing plus full hygiene and distancing measures are in place within the British team and will continue to be observed for the remainder of our time in Denmark," the body said.

"We had a very proactive meeting with the FEI this morning and jointly agreed special protocols for Gareth for the remainder of the competition," chef de mission Richard Waygood added.

He also apologised for correct procedures not being followed "in the heat of the moment" at a medal ceremony.