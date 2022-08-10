Last updated on .From the section Equestrian

Fry was part of the bronze-medal winning Great Britain team at Tokyo 2020

Great Britain's Charlotte Fry claimed freestyle dressage gold at the FEI World Equestrian Championships in Denmark, her third medal of the week.

The 26-year-old scored an impressive 90.654% on 11-year-old stallion Glamourdale.

The triumph comes after gold medal success in the grand prix special and silver in the team event.

"It is absolutely incredible, unbelievable - I could never have imagined this," she said.

"I had the best feeling in the arena I have ever had, it was a relaxed feeling, and then the crowd erupted at the end. I just sat there, and it felt so easy," she added.

"We both had so much fun - hopefully this is just the beginning and the next few years will be really exciting."

Fry is only the third rider, after double Olympic champion Charlotte Dujardin and the Netherlands' Edward Gal, to win both individual dressage world titles at one championship.

Denmark's Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour took silver on Vamos Amigos, with the Netherlands' Dinja van Liere third on Hermes.

Earlier, 14-time Paralympic champion Lee Pearson won Britain's first medal at the World Para Dressage Championships, claiming individual bronze.