Last updated on .From the section Equestrian

Charlotte Fry was part of the bronze-medal winning Great Britain dressage team at Tokyo 2020

World champions Charlotte Fry and Glamourdale won the Dressage World Cup freestyle with a new personal best at the London International Horse Show.

Great Britain's Fry scored a total of 90.995% on the 11-year-old stallion, just 2% away from the world record set by six-time Olympic medallist Charlotte Dujardin and Valegro in 2014.

Fellow Briton Gareth Hughes finished second competing on Classic Briolinca.

Germany's Ingrid Klimke, riding Franziskus FRH, was third.

The Dressage World Cup freestyle triumph comes after 26-year-old Fry secured two gold medals - and three medals in total - with Glamourdale at the FEI World Equestrian Championships in August.

Her World Cup score on Friday was higher than the impressive 90.654% she earned for her freestyle dressage title in Denmark.

The London International Horse Show runs until Monday.