Scott Brash was part of the Team GB equestrian squad at Tokyo 2020

Great Britain's Scott Brash and Hello Jefferson won the FEI Jumping World Cup, narrowly beating Germany's Daniel Deusser and Killer Queen VDM.

Brash produced a very quick round of 39.67 seconds, going fourth in the seven-horse jump-off at the London International Horse Show.

The 2022 team bronze medallist couldn't be caught by Deusser, whose round was only 0.06secs slower.

Third place went to Britain's Jodie Hall McAteer on Salt'N Peppa.

Hall McAteer went last in the jump-off and came close to beating Brash before crossing the line in 40.14secs.