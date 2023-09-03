Oliver Townend's 2017 Burghley success also came on Ballaghmor Class

Olympic champion Oliver Townend has won his third Burghley Horse Trials title.

The 40-year-old Yorkshireman, part of Britain's team evening triumph at the Tokyo Olympics, had previously won at Burghley in 2017 and 2009.

Riding Ballaghmor Class, with whom he won Olympic gold, Townend lowered just one fence in the final showjumping phase to finish on 33 points.

Leader and world number one Tim Price, riding Vitali, had 12 faults which dropped him to fourth place.

Townend, who wins a top prize of £110,000, was joined on the podium by a British pair, with David Doel on Galileo Nieuwmoed second and Harry Meade on Cavalier Crystal placed third.

"This is very special," said Townend. "We'll be celebrating tonight and it won't be with tea and biscuits that's for sure. I got to the second last and thought 'goodness, we're still clear', but then had the last down.

"He's as good and as sound as he's ever been, if not better. I'm just so proud of him and the whole team behind us at home - most of whom have been with me for many years and are responsible for enabling us to win so many five-stars."