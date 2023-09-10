Last updated on .From the section Equestrian

Dujardin has won six Olympic medals

Great Britain's Charlotte Fry won silver while Charlotte Dujardin took bronze in the Grand Prix Freestyle at the European Dressage Championships.

Defending champion Jessica von Bredow-Werndl won gold for host nation Germany with a championship record of 92.818%.

World champion Fry, 27, claimed a personal best score of 92.379% riding Glamourdale, while Dujardin, 38, scored 91.396% on Imhotep.

Fellow Briton Carl Hester, 56, finished seventh with 85.461% on Fame.

On Friday, Dujardin led Britain to a first team gold since London 2012 before winning individual bronze in the Grand Prix Special on Saturday.

Six months ago the three-time Olympic champion gave birth to her daughter Isabella.