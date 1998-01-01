The best World Cup final pictures

The eyes of the world will be on the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Sunday when Argentina meet France in the final of the 2022 World Cup.

Thousands of camera lenses will be trained on the action, hoping to capture the moments that will be splashed across every newspaper in the days that follow and continue to evoke memories in the decades to come.

Over the past 92 years photographers have been in attendance at 21 finals to record what they witness - the colour, the excitement, the goals and the glamour. BBC Sport has partnered with Getty Images to bring you the best photos.

We begin on 30 June 1930 at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay...