From Blatter to Pistorius: Sports figures stripped of honours

Sepp Blatter, Oscar Pistorius and Naseem Hamed all had honours withdrawn

It has been quite a week for Sepp Blatter.

After the Fifa president was banned for eight years from all football-related activities following an ethics investigation, it was revealed he had also been stripped of his honorary degree by De Montfort University.

Blatter, 79, was given the honorary doctorate in arts and humanities in 2005 for being "forthright, visionary, ethical and, above all, professional".

Because of concerns over the allegations against Blatter, the Leicester-based university withdrew the degree in October, only revealing the move on Tuesday.

Swiss Blatter was suspended alongside Uefa president Michel Platini, 60, after they were found guilty of ethics breaches over a £1.3m ($2m) "disloyal payment" to the former France captain.

Both men deny any wrongdoing and intend to appeal against their bans at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Yet Blatter is not the only disgraced sports figure to have a non-sporting honour taken away from them as a result of their actions.

BBC Sport looks at other renowned athletes and sporting figures to be stripped of their honours.

Oscar Pistorius

Pistorius, here receiving his honorary degree, was granted bail under house arrest this month while he awaits sentencing for murdering Reeva Steenkamp

Oscar Pistorius, 29, was stripped of his honorary degree from Strathclyde University in February, four months after he was jailed for killing girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

The six-time Paralympic champion had been awarded the doctorate for his sporting success by the Scottish university in November 2012.

The South African athlete was found guilty of Steenkamp's murder this month after an appeals court overturned the previous manslaughter verdict.

Lester Piggott

Piggott returned to racing after his jail term, finally retiring for good in 1995

Lester Piggott was champion jockey 11 times and rode 4,493 British winners in a stellar career that saw him appointed an OBE in 1975.

Yet the flat racing great had the honour withdrawn in 1987 when he was jailed for three years after being found guilty of an alleged tax fraud of over £3m.

He served a year and a day of his sentence, and the decision to take away his OBE remains a sore point for the 80-year-old.

Phil Taylor

Taylor spells out his award outside Buckingham Palace but never made it inside to receive the MBE

Phil Taylor, 55, had already won eight world darts titles and was on course for his ninth when he was nominated for an MBE in the 2001 New Year's Honours list.

Yet in March 2001, before he picked up his honour, Taylor was found guilty of indecently assaulting two women after a darts exhibition in Fife two years previously.

Taylor's MBE was subsequently annulled as a result of his conviction.

Lance Armstrong

The BBC also stripped Armstrong of his 2003 Overseas Sports Personality of the Year prize

Being stripped of his seven Tour de France titles, banned for life and stepping away from the Livestrong cancer foundation may be of more concern to cyclist Lance Armstrong, but the Texan lost other honours in the aftermath of the United States Anti-Doping Agency's investigation.

Armstrong, 44, had his French Legion of Honour withdrawn in 2014 having been given the rank of 'Chevalier' (Knight) in 2005, the year of his last Tour title.

In 2012, Tufts University in Massachusetts rescinded the honorary degree they had bestowed on Armstrong in 2006, when the cyclist also gave the graduation speech.

Naseem Hamed

Hamed raises his MBE with wife Eleasha in 1999 but lost the award after his conviction for dangerous driving

Then unbeaten featherweight world champion 'Prince' Naseem Hamed became an MBE in the 1999 New Year's Honours list at only 24 years old.

After retiring because of chronic hand injuries, the Sheffield fighter was jailed for dangerous driving in 2006 after a high-speed crash in his Mercedes sports car that left victim Anthony Burgin severely injured.

Hamed, now 41, served 16 weeks of a 15-month sentence but had his MBE annulled following his release.

Pal Schmitt

Ex-Olympic fencer Pal Schmitt leaves the Hungarian parliament in Budapest after announcing his resignation as president

Former Hungarian president and two-time Olympic champion Pal Schmitt resigned from the presidency in 2012 after he was stripped of his doctorate for plagiarism.

Budapest's Semmelweis University found large parts of Schmitt's 1992 doctoral thesis about the modern Olympic Games had been copied from the work of two other academics.

Schmitt, 73, won fencing gold for Hungary at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics before defending his title at the 1972 Munich Games.

Allen Stanford

Stanford, here attending a 2009 bail hearing, was sentenced to 110 years in jail in 2012

Billionaire businessman and sports sponsor Allen Stanford became a major player in cricket with the creation of the Stanford 20/20 tournament in Antigua in 2006, followed by the $20m (£13.4m) Stanford Super Series involving England in 2008.

The Texan was knighted by Antigua and Barbuda in 2006 before he was arrested over alleged fraud charges three years later.

Stanford's knighthood was revoked shortly after and the 65-year-old disgraced tycoon was jailed for 110 years in 2012 for operating a 'Ponzi' savings scheme that defrauded investors of more than $7bn (£4.7bn).