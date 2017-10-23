Richard Kruse: British fencer wins gold at Cairo World Cup

Kruse (right) is a former European champion in the team foil and two-time silver medallist in the individual foil

Briton Richard Kruse has moved up to world number four after winning gold in the men's foil at the Cairo World Cup.

The four-time Olympian, who began the season as number six in the world, beat Italian Alessio Foconi 15-5.

The London fencer, 34, defeated former world champions Alexey Cherimisinov of Russia and another Italian, Andrea Cassara, en route to the final.

His coach Ziemek Wojciechowski said: "Richard gave a phenomenal performance confirming he is still world class."

Kruse will next compete at the Tokyo World Cup in November. There are five events in the series which finishes in St Petersburg, Russia in May.