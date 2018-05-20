GB's Richard Kruse wins Shanghai Grand Prix title

Kruse beat Italy's world champion Andrea Cassara 15-14 in the semi-final match

Great Britain's Richard Kruse took gold at the Shanghai Grand Prix, defending the title he won in 2017.

The four-time Olympian defeated third-ranked Russian Timur Safin 15-13 in the final.

Kruse lost to Safin in the bronze-medal match at Rio 2016, when he fell short in his bid to win Great Britain's first Olympic fencing medal in 52 years.

The 34-year-old won last year's Shanghai event just days after being mugged in the Chinese city.

The Briton stays at number four in the world rankings and will next compete at the European Championships in Novi Sad, Serbia in June.

His coach, Ziemek Wojciechowski, said: "These days there is a very large group of potential winners in men's foil so to win a grand prix is particularly hard - but to win it for the second time in a row is almost unbelievable."