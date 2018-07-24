Briton Richard Kruse guaranteed World Fencing bronze in Wuxi

Kruse defended his Shanghai Grand Prix title earlier this year

British four-time Olympian Richard Kruse is guaranteed a World Championships foil bronze after defeating team-mate James Andrew-Davis to reach the semi-finals in Wuxi.

The 34-year-old world number four won 15-12 and will fight for gold if he overcomes Spain's Carlos Llavador.

It comes after British Fencing said its participation at Tokyo 2020 is in doubt because UK Sport withdrew funding.

BBC Sport revealed in July a recent crowdfunding bid raised only £170.

British Fencing chief executive Georgina Usher said at the time: "Our chances of qualifying for the Olympics have been massively impacted.

"Our athletes have got the ability to get there, but are worrying about how they are going to afford competitions. There is no doubt in my mind that it has had an impact on their performances.

"In my lifetime, I can't remember a single moment in the history of sport whereby it has been so bleak. There has always been funding from other sources."

British Fencing received £4.2m in the build-up to the Rio Olympics, but was subsequently one of five sports to have its funding removed.

Kruse narrowly missed out on the first British Olympic fencing medal in 52 years when he lost his bronze medal match in 2016.